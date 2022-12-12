Skip to main content
2 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes stolen truck in Sartell

Police had been attempting to stop the vehicle when the crash occurred.

Authorities in Stearns County are investigating a crash in Sartell on Monday allegedly caused by a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a stolen construction vehicle. 

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said the suspect and the driver of a vehicle struck in the crash were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital. There's no word on their condition or injuries. 

According to the sheriff's office, dispatchers received a driving complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver around 10:50 a.m. The caller reported the driver was weaving and driving on the wrong side of the road. 

A deputy located the suspect vehicle on County Road 4 in St. Wendel Township and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer ended the pursuit when the vehicle left the roadway and drove through several yards in the west St. Cloud area, according to the sheriff's office. 

A short time later, construction workers flagged down the deputy and someone reported their truck had just been stolen. 

The deputy relayed the stolen vehicle information to other law enforcement units and officers in Sartell attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which did not stop and subsequently crashed into another car at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and 10th Street North. 

The crash remains under investigations. 

