2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

2 in critical condition after shooting in Cedar-Riverside, Minneapolis

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.

Tony Webster, Flickr

Two men are in a critical condition after a reported shooting in a parking lot in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

The report came in shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday on the 1500 block of 4th Street South, with police arriving to find a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Another man arrived at HCMC around the same time, also with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that shots were fired from one vehicle toward another. Both vehicles were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Shortly after, both vehicles fled the area."

At this time no arrests have been made, with MPD saying it's trying to determine how the two wounded parties are connected.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

