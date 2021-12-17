2 suspects arrested in Lunds & Byerlys attempted carjackings

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent attempted carjackings outside two Twin Cities Lunds & Byerlys last week.

The suspects were taken into custody Thursday, the Edina and St. Louis Park police departments said in a news release. Authorities did not provide their ages, though both are currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. Criminal charges are expected.

The incidents happened hours apart on Dec. 9, in the parking lots of each city's Lunds & Byerlys location. In the first, the suspects unsuccessfully tried to wrestle a man out of a vehicle in the St. Louis Park lot at 3:15 p.m., then fled. The man had minor injuries.

Then, just after 5 p.m., a group tried to take control of an occupied vehicle in the Edina location's parking lot "by force," with two good Samaritans stepping in to stop the attempt. The suspects again fled, and one of the people involved had to be taken to the hospital due to their injuries.

The police departments credited numerous outside agencies for help with the arrests: The Hennepin and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Offices, the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force, the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force, Hennepin County CISA and the Minneapolis Police Department.

Edina and St. Louis Park police are still investigating the attempted carjackings. The departments plan to continue increased patrols around the city, as well.