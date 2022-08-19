2 killed after driver crosses center line near Silver Lake

The Minnesota State Patrol says two young adults were killed Thursday in a highway crash near the town of Silver Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday identified the crash victims as Montevideo residents Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and Fanny Ramirez Perez.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 11 a.m. when a westbound Ford Fusion crossed the center line on Highway 7 and collided with an eastbound Ford Explorer.

The 25-year-old man behind the wheel of the Ford Fusion, identified as Herrera, was killed in the crash, along with a 21-year-old woman, identified as Perez, who was sitting in the passenger's seat.

A two-year-old boy in the car survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Ford Explorer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.