2 killed in fiery crash Sunday night in East Bethel

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Bethel Sunday night. 

At 8:37 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the East Bethel Fire Department were sent to the site of the crash on near the 20500 block of Austin Street NE, where they found a vehicle that was engulfed in flames after crashing into a tree. 

A male and female – their ages have not been revealed – were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The sheriff's office says the pair was traveling northbound on Austin Street NE when they crashed into a tree. No further information has been provided and the crash is being investigated. 

The victims' identities will be released at a later stage of the investigation. 

