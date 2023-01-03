Skip to main content
2 killed in New Year's Day snowmobile crash near Cambridge

A tragic snowmobile crash has left two dead in the Isanti County community.

Two young adults have died following a snowmobile crash near Cambridge in the early morning hours of the new year.

The driver of the snowmobile, 21-year-old Hunter Melander, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. 

The passenger, 21-year-old Faith Nelson, was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Nelson has since died of her injuries, the Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. 

According to authorities, Melander struck a tree while returning to land after a brief ride on Lake Francis. Impairment and speed might've contributed, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

GoFundMe pages have been created to support the Melander and Nelson families. 

For the Nelson family, the tragedy is another unimaginable loss. Faith Nelson's sister, Maddy, died of cancer in 2016. She was 18

Melander, a 2020 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School, had been working as a heavy equipment operator with Hobbs Excavating at the time of his death, according to his obituary. He was a member of the 49ers Union

