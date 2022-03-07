2 killed in separate crashes on MN highways over the weekend

Skip to main content
2 killed in separate crashes on Minnesota highways over the weekend

The crashes occurred in Winona and Swift counties Saturday.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

Two people were killed in crashes on Minnesota highways Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash occurred on Highway 61 at Milepost 11 in Winona County at around 8:49 a.m. A semi was traveling northbound when a southbound pickup truck crossed over the center median and collided with it. Road conditions were wet, according to the State Patrol

The driver of the pickup, identified as Jason Taylor Kamrowski, 29, of Winona, was killed in the crash. The semi driver was uninjured.

The second crash occurred when a southbound semi left the road and crashed at around 7:23 p.m. on Highway 59 at 120th Street Southwest in Swift County.

The semi driver, identified as Harry Lawrence Drinnin, 59, of Ortonville, was taken to Appleton Emergency Room. He died of injuries sustained in the crash. 

Preliminary data from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety shows there have been 41 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is 10 fewer than at the same point in 2021. 

