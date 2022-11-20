Skip to main content
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. 

Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds. 

Police say the victims were known to each other, but no information about what led to the shooting or who fired the fatal shots have been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Fargo PD at 701-451-7660. 

