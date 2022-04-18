2 men airlifted to hospital after shooting each other

Two men reportedly shot each other Sunday afternoon near Hinckley, according to the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

Both men were airlifted to the hospital to undergo surgery and are expected to survive.

Responders were called to a home on Cedar Creek Road around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and discovered two men with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

"Both individuals live on the property in separate residences," the Sheriff's Office stated in a press release, adding a witness on the property said they had shot each other.

"There were no other victims discovered and law enforcement did not discharge their weapons."

The Pine County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team, the Minnesota State Patrol, Mille Lacs Tribal Police, Essential Ambulance and the Hinckley Fire Department.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

