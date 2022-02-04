Skip to main content
2 men arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

2 men arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

Authorities raided the home, seizing large amounts of drugs and $26,000 in cash.

Photo by Marco Jimenez on Unsplash

Authorities raided the home, seizing large amounts of drugs and $26,000 in cash.

Two men were arrested after authorities raided a Minnetonka home and seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Tuesday. 

The Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the home in connection to a narcotics investigation, a news release says. 

Authorities discovered "large quantities" of narcotics in the home, including: 

  • 383 pounds of marijuana
  • Nine pounds of THC wax
  • 175 grams of cocaine
  • 1,400 grams of mushrooms
  • 700 THC vaping cartridges
  • 300 prescription pills

Law enforcement also seized $26,000 in cash from the home. 

There were two men inside the home at the time. They were arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause first-degree controlled substance charges. 

Lt. Derek Schuldt, commander of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, told Bring Me The News on Friday the investigation is "still very active."

"We do believe there are others involved," Schuldt said. "This is a significant blow to the operation of this group."

The Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force assisted in executing the search warrant. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

marijuana
MN News

2 arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

Authorities raided the home, seizing large amounts of drugs and $26,000 in cash.

bullet hole
MN News

2 bystanders reportedly injured in shootout outside Fridley sports bar

A source says an off-duty security guard returned fire after the first shots were fired.

jason slattum
MN News

Hastings man sentenced to 9 years in prison for woman's overdose death

He sold the woman drugs containing fentanyl in 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.39.09 PM
MN News

Amir Locke: MPD chief, Frey scrutinized at tense press conference

The mayor and police chief walked out of the press conference.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt in 3rd quarter to run away from Pistons

Minnesota picked up its 11th win in its past 16 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns selected as 2022 All-Star Reserve

Towns will make his first appearance since 2019.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Minneapolis releases bodycam video showing officer shoot, kill Amir Locke

The 22-year-old was killed during a morning raid at a downtown apartment building.

3400 colfax south minneapolis gsv pro
MN News

Charges: Man attempted to carjack woman, bit officer's leg

It happened outside of an apartment building in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

wisconsin powerball winner spooner jan 2022
Minnesota Life

WI man stops to gas up snowmobile, buys $1M winning lotto ticket

He matched the first five numbers in a Powerball drawing.

Johnson High School, St. Paul
MN News

2 staff members injured breaking up fight at St. Paul school

There was a "large fight" in the cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

10 interesting facts about new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell

From the Wonderlic test to broadcasting aspirations and an FBI dad, he's an interesting fella.

seanote 2
MN News

A yacht was left at a Lake Minnetonka launch. Now the county is suing

Seanote's saga has become legend around Lake Minnetonka.

Related

police lights
MN News

Couple arrested after police seize 15 pounds of meth, $73K cash

Police recovered the drugs, money and a gun during a search of the couple's home and storage unit.

police lights
MN News

22 pounds of drugs, $29,000 cash seized in drug bust

A task force from west-central Minnesota raided 2 Twin Cities area homes.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

bloomington cats AHS
MN News

36 cats seized from 'overcrowded' home in Bloomington

The cats and kittens will soon be available for adoption.

Meth
MN News

MN agents seize 6 pounds of meth trafficked into state from CA

This week's bust came after a six-month investigation.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

MN News

400 marijuana plants seized west of Twin Cities

It's the second major seizure in the area in the past year.

MN News

Authorities seize 18 pounds of meth in Anoka bust