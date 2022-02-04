2 arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

Two men were arrested after authorities raided a Minnetonka home and seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Tuesday.

The Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the home in connection to a narcotics investigation, a news release says.

Authorities discovered "large quantities" of narcotics in the home, including:

383 pounds of marijuana

Nine pounds of THC wax

175 grams of cocaine

1,400 grams of mushrooms

700 THC vaping cartridges

300 prescription pills

Law enforcement also seized $26,000 in cash from the home.

There were two men inside the home at the time. They were arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause first-degree controlled substance charges.

Lt. Derek Schuldt, commander of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, told Bring Me The News on Friday the investigation is "still very active."

"We do believe there are others involved," Schuldt said. "This is a significant blow to the operation of this group."

The Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force assisted in executing the search warrant.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

