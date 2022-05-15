2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

Two men were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Bryant and West Broadway avenues in north Minneapolis.

According to MPD, the gunfire broke out around 3:45 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find two men who had been shot. One victim was "immediately" determined to be dead, while the second victim was treated by police and medics before ultimately succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

"Preliminary information indicates that the person or persons responsible for the shootings fled in a vehicle. At this time, there is no vehicle description available and no suspect information is available," MPD announced.

Homicide investigators are now working the case, which represents the 33rd and 34th deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477, or online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.