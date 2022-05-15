Skip to main content
2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

Both men died at the scene.

Google

Both men died at the scene.

Two men were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Bryant and West Broadway avenues in north Minneapolis. 

According to MPD, the gunfire broke out around 3:45 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find two men who had been shot. One victim was "immediately" determined to be dead, while the second victim was treated by police and medics before ultimately succumbing to his injuries at the scene. 

"Preliminary information indicates that the person or persons responsible for the shootings fled in a vehicle. At this time, there is no vehicle description available and no suspect information is available," MPD announced. 

Homicide investigators are now working the case, which represents the 33rd and 34th deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477, or online at CrimeStoppersMN.org

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

900 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

Both men died at the scene.

storm
MN Weather

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in MN

Monday-Wednesday should be fantastic weather in Minnesota.

MissingMankatoWomanSideBySide
MN News

Body of missing Mankato woman believed to have been found

A canoer found the body in a swamp near Eagle Lake Friday.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

MN GOP endorses attorney general, secretary of state candidates

Kim Crockett was endorsed as the party's candidate for secretary of state, while Jim Schultz won the endorsement for attorney general.

FSmb9kkWAB0UBqk
MN News

Volunteer firefighter identified as man killed during Thursday storms

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 63-year-old Ryan Erickson died when a grain bin fell on him.

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MN News

Firm takes on case defending Taco Chon against Taco John's lawsuit

The local Mexican restaurant is fighting a case presented by Taco John's over naming rights, among other things.

Screen Shot 2022-05-14 at 7.32.27 AM
MN News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative called the incident "the unthinkable."

Cascade River 1
MN News

Raging North Shore rivers overtake bridges, snap trees in half

Pedestrian bridges near the Lutsen Resort have been damaged by the vast river flow.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced for 2021 robbery spree

Warren Dean, 27, admitted to robbing seven St. Paul businesses in a span of three days.

1948 Riviera Ave S, Lake St Croix Beach, Minnesota - September 2013 (1)
MN News

Stillwater teen drowned while helping save friend struggling in river

The 17-year-old was identified Friday.

Evie Carshare
MN Travel

Nation's first city-owned EV car share service gets official Twin Cities launch

Subscriptions cost between $0-$30 a month.

FSmfYf0WABgrNhI
MN News

Stevens County may have been hit the hardest by Thursday storms

The entire county was without power after the storms blew through Thursday evening.

Related

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Friday morning gunfire in north Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

It marks the 30th death investigated as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.

1400 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August 2021
MN News

Man killed in Uptown shooting Saturday night

It was the second of two homicides in Minneapolis on Saturday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man standing near vehicle is fatally shot in Minneapolis, police say

The 20-year-old was shot Wednesday, with police learning of his death on Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 8.35.23 AM
MN News

Duo surrenders with 'hands raised' after deadly shooting, standoff

Negotiators were able to get the "potential suspects" to surrender peacefully.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3rd killing in 24 hours marks 31st homicide of year in Minneapolis

A man was shot and collapsed in the street in north Minneapolis, police said.

police tape
MN News

Victims in separate fatal shootings in Minneapolis identified

The victims were aged 20 and 45, respectively.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.