Skip to main content
2 men fatally shot blocks apart in south Minneapolis

2 men fatally shot blocks apart in south Minneapolis

The shootings happened Monday. The second victim died a day after the gunfire.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The shootings happened Monday. The second victim died a day after the gunfire.

Two people are dead after each were shot in the head, minutes and blocks apart in south Minneapolis earlier this week. 

The shootings happened Monday, with Minneapolis Police Department announcing Thursday that a man who was shot and then crashed his vehicle into the porch of an apartment building near the intersection of East Franklin Ave. and South 5th Ave. has died. 

The victim was located inside the crashed vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died Tuesday, March 29, according to police. 

That fatal shooting and subsequent crash happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. Monday, just over 10 minutes after a separate shooting resulted in a man being killed in an apartment building on the 2400 block of Elliot Ave., which is approximately eight blocks south of the other incident.  

There, police found a man in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The medical examiner will identify both men in the coming days. 

Police have announced arrests, nor is it clear if the shootings were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Mats Zuccarello
MN Sports

Penguins snap Wild's 7-game winning streak

An overtime winner by Evgeni Malkin ended the Wild's homestand on a sour note.

USATSI_17999049_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Jason Zucker leaves game vs. Wild with apparent injury

The Penguins forward was playing his first game back in Minnesota since being traded.

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 men fatally shot blocks apart in south Minneapolis

The shootings happened Monday. The second victim died a day after the gunfire.

USATSI_16751224_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Twins tab Joe Ryan as Opening Day starter vs. Mariners

Ryan is the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since 1969.

campfire shore unsplash crop
Outdoors

Wanna get paid to live at a ND campground this summer?

Free hook-up plus a monthly stiped ... but there's a bit of a catch.

Smart Data Solutions All Energy Solar
MN News

Why solar energy makes good business sense

It’s time to consider powering your business with solar

mndot flooding march 31 2022 twitter
MN News

Icy floodwaters shut down parts of 2 highways near MN-ND border

The closures started Wednesday and are still in effect Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.00.35 AM
MN Shopping

Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

The shop will reopen Friday.

t goodwin chisago county
MN News

Charges: Man with suppressed rifle posed 'extreme threat'

The man rammed into a vehicle and fired shots while outside the home.

romaine don't eat
MN Shopping

If you bought this lettuce at one of these 35 MN stores, throw it out

State officials found a parasite in Ocean Mist Farms brand romaine hearts.

scooters
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis' Nice Ride bikes and scooters to return in April

The city selected multiple vendors to run the motorized scooter program.

turkeys
MN News

Minnesota bans poultry exhibitions over avian flu concerns

Five producers in five Minnesota counties are confirmed to have HPAI.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in south Minneapolis on Sunday

He was one of two people shot in the area of Powderhorn Park on Sunday, Feb. 27.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Medical examiner identifies Minneapolis double homicide victims

Five of the eight homicides in Minneapolis this year happened in the past week.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Deshaun Hill, star athlete at Minneapolis North, killed in shooting

The 15-year-old was a star quarterback on the varsity football team.

police lights
MN News

2 men killed in shooting in north Minneapolis

They were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

Hill, 15, was shot in north Minneapolis on Feb. 9. He died Feb. 10.