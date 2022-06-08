Skip to main content
2 men killed in Coon Rapids apartment shooting are identified

2 men killed in Coon Rapids apartment shooting are identified

A man taken into custody has since been released pending further investigation.

A man taken into custody has since been released pending further investigation.

Authorities have identified the two men killed by gunfire in an apparent confrontation inside a Coon Rapids apartment building on Monday. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office identified the two victims Wednesday as 23-year-old Sherman Lashawn Antonio Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah James Stangler, of Anoka. 

A third man, who suffered minor injuries in the confrontation, has been released from custody pending further investigation, the sheriff's office stated. 

The shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW. 

First responders arrived to find three men injured following an apparent confrontation inside an apartment that ended with an exchange of gunfire, according to the sheriff's office. 

One of the victims died at the scene and the second victim died after being transported to a nearby hospital. 

"No additional information will be provided at this time," the sheriff's office stated Wednesday afternoon. 

