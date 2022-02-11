2 men killed in shooting in north Minneapolis

Two men were killed in a shooting in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 3:44 p.m. near 21st Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North, which is blocks from where 15-year-old Deshaun Hill was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found two men in a vehicle, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a news release. They both had gunshot wounds and officers provided aid, but the men were pronounced dead.

The identities of the men and the causes of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Officials did not provide any details on what may have led to the shooting but police have spoken with people in the area at the time and screened the area for surveillance video, the release says.

No one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson told WCCO there are no signs at this point that the shooting is related to the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill, nor the shooting in which a school bus driver was shot in the head Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.