2 Minnesota meat plants accused of child labor violations

Three total locations are accused of illegally employing minors, among other things.

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue an injunction against a large sanitation service — that oversees two southern Minnesota meat plants — for illegally employing minors.

A filing was made against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation revealed that the company has employed at least 31 children between the ages of 13 and 17 at three of its locations, including JBS in Worthington, Minn. and Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minn. The other is a JBS plant in Nebraska.

The factories are accused of hiring children to work in hazardous conditions, operating high-powered equipment during overnight shifts. An initial investigation suggests that Packer Sanitation Services may be hiring children to work under similar conditions at its other 400 plants in the United States.

An investigation revealed that the Worthington location had hired at least one employee under the age of 16 to work overnight shifts and at least one employee under the age of 18 "to work on the killing floor and clean power-driven machines, including meat and bone-cutting saws and a grinding machine during overnight shifts."

The sanitation service is also accused of deleting or manipulating employee documents and used intimidation tactics to prevent minors from cooperating in the federal investigation.

The investigation was launched Aug. 24, 2022 after the department received tips of minors working in dangerous conditions. Search warrants were executed at the company's three aforementioned plants, its local offices and at Packer Sanitation Services' corporate office in Keiler, Wisconsin.

“The Department of Labor will use every available legal resource to protect workers — regardless of their age — and hold to account those employers who mistakenly believe they can violate the Fair Labor Standards Act, obstruct federal investigations, and retaliate against workers who assert their rights,” said Christine Heri of the Chicago Regional Solicitor's Office. 

The Fair Labor Standards Act, passed in 1938, prohibits minors under the age of 14 from working and 14- and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year. Minors at this age aren't allowed to work longer than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

In addition, the federal law forbids minors from "operating any kind of motor vehicles, forklifts and other hazardous equipment."

The Marshall location allegedly hired minors to work overnight shifts as well. 

Turkey Valley Farms provided the following statement on the matter:

"Turkey Valley Farms takes these allegations very seriously, and we are reviewing the matter all contractors to share our commitment to the health and safety of any individuals working in our facilities and to adhere to these principles that foster a safe work environment as well as to all applicable federal and state labor laws. We are closely monitoring the Department of Labor's actions with regard to Packers Sanitation Services Inc. and will take all appropriate action, based on the outcome of the investigation."

Bring Me The News also reached out to JBS for comment on Friday.

