December 29, 2021
2 Minnesota snowmobilers killed by avalanche in Montana
Publish date:

The men were among a party of 8 when the "large avalanche" struck.
Author:

Credit: Park County Sheriff's Office

Two men from Minnesota died after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in Montana. 

The "large avalanche" happened Dec. 27 on Scotch Bonnet Mountain in Cooke City, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office. The coroner identified the men as 40-year-old Jesse Thelen, of Paynesville, and 43-year-old Carl Thelen, of St. Martin. 

"The party of 8 were snowmobiling on Scotch Bonnet when one individual became stuck. A second individual attempted to assist when a large avalanche occurred and buried them both," the sheriff's office said. 

The others in the party were able to locate the men, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful and both were pronounced dead by the Park County Search and Rescue team. 

Tributes to Jesse and Carl Thelen have been posted to social media, including one from Cottew Motorsports, which described Jesse Thelen as a "helping hand" and "friend," also saying the death of the Thelens "will forever change the world of those that knew them."

According to Park County officials, two snowmobilers also from Minnesota were the subject of a search and rescue operation, but both men were not in danger and had "unintentionally" spent the night out. 

