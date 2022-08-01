Skip to main content
2 Minnesotans win $1M each in Mega Millions drawing

2 Minnesotans win $1M each in Mega Millions drawing

The winner of the $1.3 billion ticket was confirmed in Illinois.

Mega Millions

The winner of the $1.3 billion ticket was confirmed in Illinois.

Although the winning tickets weren't for the total jackpot winnings, two tickets in the Mega Millions drawing won $1 million each in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Lottery said both tickets matched the first five numbers drawn on Friday, July 29: 13-36-45-57-67. The Mega Ball number was 14.

One of the tickets was purchased at a Holiday gas station located at 1208 W. Broadway Ave. in Forest Lake, while the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Fridley, at 7295 University Ave. NE. 

Each business will receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

The winners have not been identified, but they have a year to claim the prize money at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. 

According to Minnesota law, names and hometowns of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data unless permission is granted. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 11.23.49 AM
MN News

2 Minnesotans win $1M each in Mega Millions drawing

The winner of the $1.3 billion ticket was confirmed in Illinois.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 10.35.20 AM
MN News

Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened

The 24-year-old remains hospitalized in St. Paul.

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_v3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This quintessential mission-style home in Kenwood just recently sold

The home resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 8.24.42 AM
MN News

New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg

Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20, was fatally shot by two police snipers on July 14.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji

The crash happened on Highway 200 in Hubbard County Saturday night.

police tape
MN News

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 10.22.06 AM
MN News

Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate

Justice Spriggs claims Council Member KT Jacobs called him and questioned his biracial identity.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County

The incident occurred Friday afternoon on South Lindstrom Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

Teen killed in stabbing spree was from Stillwater; suspect from Prior Lake

The other victims were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Six arrested after sex trafficking stings in St. Paul and Stillwater

Four victims were also recovered from sex trafficking situations during the operation.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two is also possible.

USATSI_18769524_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Brian Murphy: LIV golf and Trump's middle finger to 9/11 survivors

Trump’s legal reckoning is coming. The moral reckoning for LIV golfers is already upon them.

Related

USATSI_11495918
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan wins $106 million Mega Millions jackpot

It's the first time the jackpot has ever been won in Minnesota.

Minnesota Life

Winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions drawing

Someone in Minnesota won $1 million.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners claim $66.9M in cash

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

$1M-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Twin Cities

A Cub Foods in Arden Hills had the winning ticket.

Kodjo-Ayewonou-web
Minnesota Life

Coon Rapids man bought winning Mega Millions ticket in Eden Prairie

He said he'd been praying for more money to help with a charitable endeavor.

Minnesota Life

Things you're more likely to die from than win Mega Millions

The falling coconut has us very concerned.

Screen Shot 2021-01-17 at 8.23.11 AM
Minnesota Life

Powerball jackpot reaches $730M, Mega Millions soars to $850M

That's a lot of money.

Screen Shot 2019-06-05 at 10.49.50 AM
Minnesota Life

Eden Prairie gas station sells lottery ticket worth $1 million

Somebody out there is holding onto a winner!