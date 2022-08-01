2 Minnesotans win $1M each in Mega Millions drawing

Although the winning tickets weren't for the total jackpot winnings, two tickets in the Mega Millions drawing won $1 million each in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Lottery said both tickets matched the first five numbers drawn on Friday, July 29: 13-36-45-57-67. The Mega Ball number was 14.

One of the tickets was purchased at a Holiday gas station located at 1208 W. Broadway Ave. in Forest Lake, while the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Fridley, at 7295 University Ave. NE.

Each business will receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

The winners have not been identified, but they have a year to claim the prize money at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

According to Minnesota law, names and hometowns of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data unless permission is granted.