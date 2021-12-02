2 more homicides push Minneapolis closer to record set in 1995

Two more people were gunned down in Minneapolis Wednesday night, bringing the city's homicide total this year to 91 – just six shy of the record set in 1995.

According to police, the first fatal shooting Wednesday happened around 7:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Winner gas station on the 600 block of West Broadway Ave. Police arrived to find a man wounded in what they believe was an exchange of gunfire. The man later died at an area hospital.

A second deadly shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of N Logan Ave., where one of two people shot in the incident was killed. Police say the man who was killed suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

A short time later, a second victim arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the victims knew each other.

The identities of the victims will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.