2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

The crash happened at a curve in the road north of Duluth.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. 

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. 

The sheriff's report doesn't make it clear if the truck collided with the motorcycles, but does say people witnessed the crash. 

Both men on the motorcycles – a 42-year-old from Rice Lake and a 50-year-old from Canosia Township – died a the scene. It's unclear if the 28-year-old woman driving the truck was injured. 

No further information has been provided. 

