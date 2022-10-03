Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer.

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Kangas worked as a clinician at the Park Nicollet CPAP Clinic in St. Louis Park (CPAP machines help treat sleep apnea), where Koch was his supervisor and later his manager.

Per Luger's office, the pair defrauded the company out of $505,000 in compensation over a five year period between June 2013 and June 2018.

Kangas, who worked only after-hours and weekends, logged more than 8,500 weekday work hours that he didn't actually work, while Koch was found to have logged into the company network and help Kangas reset his password "to conceal that Kangas was not working as his job description required."

On most of the days for which Kangas was being paid, he was either out of town or working for another employer.

The scheme was uncovered when HealthPartners bought Nicollet in 2018 and Koch was laid off.