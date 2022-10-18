Skip to main content
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash near New Prague

2 killed in 3-vehicle crash near New Prague

Another person involved was injured in the collision.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

Another person involved was injured in the collision.

Two people died in a crash near New Prague Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 43-year-old Heather Nichole Nelson and 38-year-old Jordan Cole Bailey, both of New Prague, died in the crash.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township.

According to the crash report, Nelson was heading eastbound on Highway 13 in a Buick Lacrosse at the same time as a 49-year-old man from New Prague in a Dodge Ram. Bailey was driving westbound in a GMC Sierra, with police saying he crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic and hit both the truck and car.

The Ram driver was taken to Mayo Clinic for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Both Bailey and Nelson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions at the time of the collision were dry.

No alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash.

The State Patrol is investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in 3-vehicle crash near New Prague

Another person involved was injured in the collision.

Eden Prairie High
MN News

Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student

The former teacher taught the student in his classroom.

Bonanza
MN Food & Drink

Beloved St. Cloud steakhouse to close after almost 50 years

The announcement was met with sadness from patrons.

PXL_20221001_194211641
MN Food & Drink

Wicked Kitchen to debut plant-based food at Timberwolves games this year

The plant-based concession stand will be the first of its kind at the Target Center.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Lakefront condo near Duluth's Canal Park on the market for $1.2M

The luxurious lakefront condo is a short walk away from downtown Duluth.

MSP Airport
MN Travel

Runway at MSP Airport reopens after 6 week closure

Residents in the flight path can expect noise to return.

Jeff Plush
MN News

Calls made for removal of USA Curling CEO after women's soccer probe

The Board of Directors stands firm in saying Jeff Plush should stay CEO.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.34.39 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Once again, Charlie Brown holiday specials will only be on Apple TV+

Apple bought the rights to the 'Peanuts' back catalog a few years ago.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.58.39 AM
MN News

'Diversity is our strength,' says U of M board chair after Sviggum comments

Another board member said the board's statement wasn't enough.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.04.37 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard

The 23-year-old was found dead late Sunday night.

ambulance
MN News

Couple found dead in Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected

The victims were in their 60s.

Police tape
WI News

Man who threatened police while 'armed with knives' arrested after standoff

The incident came to an end in Barron County, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash

The crash happened during the morning rush hour Monday.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

MN News

3 killed, 2 injured in crash in southeast Minnesota

Another person died in a separate crash in Chisago County.

ambulance
MN News

70-year-old driver killed in fiery Scott County crash

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

82-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Dakota County

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Northfield.

ambulance
MN News

New Prague woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 13

The early Monday crash temporarily closed Hwy. 13 near New Prague.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.