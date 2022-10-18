2 killed in 3-vehicle crash near New Prague

Two people died in a crash near New Prague Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 43-year-old Heather Nichole Nelson and 38-year-old Jordan Cole Bailey, both of New Prague, died in the crash.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township.

According to the crash report, Nelson was heading eastbound on Highway 13 in a Buick Lacrosse at the same time as a 49-year-old man from New Prague in a Dodge Ram. Bailey was driving westbound in a GMC Sierra, with police saying he crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic and hit both the truck and car.

The Ram driver was taken to Mayo Clinic for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Both Bailey and Nelson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions at the time of the collision were dry.

No alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash.

The State Patrol is investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.