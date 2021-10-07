October 7, 2021
2 people injured when SUV hits bear in northern Minnesota
2 people injured when SUV hits bear in northern Minnesota

The condition of the bear was not released.
Image by 272447 from Pixabay

Two people were injured Wednesday night when their SUV hit a bear in northern Minnesota. 

The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report says a 72-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Highway 59 near County Road 25 when it struck a black bear that was in the traffic lane. 

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her passenger, a 69-year-old man, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the bear was not released.

The crash happened at about 10:12 p.m. in Pembina Township in Mahnomen County. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

