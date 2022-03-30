2 people stabbed during fight at northern Minnesota bar

Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m.

Authorities learned two people had been stabbed during the altercation. They were taken by ambulance to the Virginia Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.