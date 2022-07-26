2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

Two shootings in Brooklyn Park that were just eight blocks apart left two people injured Monday.

The second of the shootings happened at about 8:25 p.m. at the Zanewood Recreation Center, located at 7100 Zane Ave. N. Police say officers arrived at the building to find a boy who had been shot in the back.

The boy, whose age hasn't been released, was treated at the scene and then taken to North Memorial Hospital where he is expected to survive.

No suspects were found but witnesses provided information to investigators, so the case remains under the microscope of Brooklyn Park PD.

Shooting earlier in the day 8 blocks away

Just before 10 a.m. Monday there was a shooting that left a 22-year-old man injured.

It happened at an apartment on the 7900 block of Zane Ave., with the victim being taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Officers learned the victim had been outside in a common area when confronted by an unknown suspect. The victim was subsequently shot and the suspect fled the area," a release from Brooklyn Park PD says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.