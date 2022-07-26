Skip to main content
2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

The second of the two shootings happened at the Zanewood Recreation Center.

Google Streetview

The second of the two shootings happened at the Zanewood Recreation Center.

Two shootings in Brooklyn Park that were just eight blocks apart left two people injured Monday. 

The second of the shootings happened at about 8:25 p.m. at the Zanewood Recreation Center, located at 7100 Zane Ave. N. Police say officers arrived at the building to find a boy who had been shot in the back. 

The boy, whose age hasn't been released, was treated at the scene and then taken to North Memorial Hospital where he is expected to survive. 

No suspects were found but witnesses provided information to investigators, so the case remains under the microscope of Brooklyn Park PD. 

Shooting earlier in the day 8 blocks away

Just before 10 a.m. Monday there was a shooting that left a 22-year-old man injured. 

It happened at an apartment on the 7900 block of Zane Ave., with the victim being taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery. 

"Officers learned the victim had been outside in a common area when confronted by an unknown suspect. The victim was subsequently shot and the suspect fled the area," a release from Brooklyn Park PD says. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.11.40 PM
MN News

2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

The second of the two shootings happened at the Zanewood Recreation Center.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

The Meeker's County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Flipping Burgers
MN News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

Three St. Paul restaurants are involved in a burger that is named after the lieutenant governor candidate.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed, gunfire strikes police precinct overnight in Minneapolis

The two separate incidents are under investigation.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Minnesota high school coaching legend Larry McKenzie retires

The six-time state champion is hanging up his whistle.

Monoclonal antibodies
MN Health

U.S. News ranking identifies top 10 hospitals in Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic is also No. 1 nationally.

Satriano
MN News

Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

A St. Paul woman could face half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole.

ambulance
MN News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.19.23 PM
MN News

Retired MN police chief speaks out after son attacked in Minneapolis

His son was knocked unconscious outside a downtown Minneapolis bar.

heat-kills-100-twin-citians
MN Weather

Deciphering the Dust Bowl: The makings of the 1930s heat waves

The hottest temps ever in Minnesota happened in the 1930s, but heat in modern times is more consistent and lasts longer.

Whitecaps
MN Sports

Richfield Ice Arena proposed to become home of Minnesota Whitecaps

The proposed rental agreement spans until 2038.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Woman breaks free after being kidnapped and taken to Brooklyn Park

The woman was taken by force as she arrived at her work in Plymouth.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park minutes apart; 1 injured

One person was almost hit, while a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 3.47.02 PM
MN News

Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside McDonald's.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

The incident occurred near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 10.27.22 PM
MN News

2 dead, 1 injured in Coon Rapids apartment shooting

Gunfire broke out just around 4:45 p.m. Monday.