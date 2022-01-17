Skip to main content
2 shootings in Brooklyn Park minutes apart; 1 person injured

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park minutes apart; 1 person injured

One person was almost hit, while a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

One person was almost hit, while a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two separate shootings minutes apart Sunday night. 

In the first shooting, which happened at about 10 p.m., police responded to the 8100 block of Zane Ave. N for a report of someone who was "almost struck by gunfire," a Brooklyn Park Police Department alert said

The caller said she was walking on the sidewalk when a single gunshot was fired in her direction, hitting the road next to her. She wasn't injured, but she reported hearing two more gunshots in the area. 

Police "canvassed much of the area trying to locate the source of where the gunshots came from but were unable to narrow down the location," the alert stated. 

Then, at 10:02 p.m., police responded to an unknown medical call with someone bleeding at a home on the 6300 block of Boone Ave. N, a second alert said

The victim was no longer at the home but police learned they'd arrived at the Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound. They were treated for non-life-threatening wounds and released from the hospital.

Officers located evidence of a shooting at the home and searched the scene. No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

noa restaurant 3
MN Food & Drink

California-inspired restaurant opens this week in downtown Minneapolis

It's located on the ground floor of the IDS Center.

Tyler Wahl
MN Sports

Minnesotans have the Badgers back in the national spotlight

Three of Wisconsin's four leading scorers are from Minnesota.

Francisco Liriano
MN Twins

Liriano retires: Remembering his meteoric rise as a rookie

There was no one better than Liriano from mid-May to late-July in 2006.

olive's pizza
MN Food & Drink

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar opening a second Twin Cities location

The Excelsior restaurant concept is expanding.

kimmel morari screengrab collage
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks men's sex aid made by MN company

"This is an app I won't be [down]loading," Kimmel said.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.58.56 AM
MN News

Man hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Stearns County

The crash occurred east of State Highway 238 in Albany Township.

minnesota state fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair tickets will cost more this year

The fair's hours will also be shorter.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Indicators of COVID in wastewater skyrocketing in Twin Cities

Wastewater detection can serve as a predictor for rising and falling case levels.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Girl arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in northern MN

The incident occurred in Morcom Township Sunday afternoon.

voyageurs trail camera
Minnesota Life

Video: Voyageurs camera captures remarkable footage of wildlife trail

There were wolves, moose, bears, lynx, a fisher, marten and other animals.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Minnesota taking another dip in Old Man Winter's cold tub this week

The worst of it will be Wednesday through Friday.

town hall brewery
MN Food & Drink

Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis closes temporarily

The owner cites the omicron variant and impending vaccine/testing requirements in Minneapolis.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 2 injured

Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries during the Monday evening incident.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Teen shot after argument at Brooklyn Park apartment complex

The shooting apparently happened after an argument.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Child shot, another child with 3 guns arrested in Brooklyn Park

The child is expected to survive their injuries.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park standoff: Suspect kills himself, child taken hostage is safe

The standoff ended Thursday night when the suspect shot himself.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man fatally shot outside market in Brooklyn Park

The victim was shot numerous times, police said.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Brooklyn Park

Shots were fired around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Teen arrested over fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park

Police say the teen was filming a social media video while handling a gun.