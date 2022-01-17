Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two separate shootings minutes apart Sunday night.

In the first shooting, which happened at about 10 p.m., police responded to the 8100 block of Zane Ave. N for a report of someone who was "almost struck by gunfire," a Brooklyn Park Police Department alert said.

The caller said she was walking on the sidewalk when a single gunshot was fired in her direction, hitting the road next to her. She wasn't injured, but she reported hearing two more gunshots in the area.

Police "canvassed much of the area trying to locate the source of where the gunshots came from but were unable to narrow down the location," the alert stated.

Then, at 10:02 p.m., police responded to an unknown medical call with someone bleeding at a home on the 6300 block of Boone Ave. N, a second alert said.

The victim was no longer at the home but police learned they'd arrived at the Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound. They were treated for non-life-threatening wounds and released from the hospital.

Officers located evidence of a shooting at the home and searched the scene. No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.