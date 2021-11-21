2 shootings in Brooklyn Park under investigation

Officials are investigating two separate shootings in Brooklyn Park on Saturday.

Brooklyn Park police responded to a report of a shooting victim at a business on the 5800 block of 96th Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. Officers were informed that the victim had been shot at a Champlin residence.

Once at the scene, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police and fire officers rendered aid before an ambulance arrived, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

At around 6 p.m. that evening, officers were called to the same area after the suspect in the shooting was reported to be there. The suspect was on a bike and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers eventually apprehended the suspect.

Brooklyn Park and Champlin police determined that the victim was shot in Champlin before transporting himself to the Brooklyn Park business.

Later on Saturday at around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

A man was suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was given aid before being transported to the hospital.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect with a K9 unit and helicopter. The incident remains under investigation.

It is believed the suspect and the victim knew each other, according to BPPD.