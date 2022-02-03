2 staff members injured breaking up fight at St. Paul school

Skip to main content
2 staff members injured while breaking up fight at St. Paul Johnson High School

There was a "large fight" in the cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Paul Johnson High School, Facebook

Two staff members at Johnson High School in St. Paul were injured while intervening during a fight on Wednesday. 

"In the process of breaking up an altercation involving students at Johnson High School today, two staff members were injured," said Ryan Stanzel, communications specialist at St. Paul Public Schools. 

No information about the extent of the injuries was provided, but St. Paul Police Department confirmed that officers were sent to the school at approximately 1:15 p.m. "for a large fight in the cafeteria." 

"When officers arrived, students were no longer fighting," St. Paul PD told Bring Me The News. "The involved students were identified and detained by school staff and sent home. No one was transported to the hospital."

No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing. 

