2 students charged with murder in Richfield school shooting

Two teenage students are charged with killing one classmate and leaving another fighting for his life outside the South Education Center in Richfield.

Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo R. Solis, 19, were charged in Hennepin County District Court Friday with one count each of second-degree murder and two counts each of attempted second-degree murder. Prosecutors say the two, both from Minneapolis, had gotten into an argument with the victims while in the Richfield school's south parking lot just after noon Tuesday.

At one point, one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the victims, the charges state. Shots were also fired from the gold or tan SUV used as a getaway vehicle, according to the criminal complaints.

Shot in the chest was 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, who when arrived was unconscious, not breathing and being assessed by the school nurse, the complaint says. He was rushed to HCMC but died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old student was also struck by the gunfire, with the charges noting a gunshot wound to his upper left chest area. He was taken to HCMC and underwent surgery, the complaint says. He remains in critical condition.

A third victim, also a student, suffered what police called "minor injuries" and was treated at the scene. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday the injuries were not gunshot wounds.

“While we continue to heal from past trauma, we also grieve the untimely loss of Mr. Rice. In these difficult times, we must band together as a community, and do what we can to ensure justice is met," said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in a statement. "Our office will do our part in prosecuting these defendants.”

SWAT teams arrested Alvarez and Rosario at separate Minneapolis homes just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, authorities have said. Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants that evening, according to Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne, and recovered two guns — one from a Minneapolis home (revealed in the charges to be Solis' apartment) and the other from a Crystal home. The latter is not mentioned in the criminal complaint.

The ATF has said it is assisting Richfield police with ballistics testing, which is pending, the complaint says.

Valdez-Alvarez and Solis will both make their first court appearances Friday at 2:30 p.m. The second-degree murder charges against both are labeled as either "aid/abet" or "attempt to commit."

Rice is the son of Twin Cities civil rights activist Cortez Rice, who is currently awaiting court hearings after he was charged in connection to protests outside the home of Judge Regina Chu, calling on her to allow video broadcasting for the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Details from the criminal charges

Here's what the criminal complaints allege happened: