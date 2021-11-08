2 students hit by 'slow-moving' vehicle near Isanti elementary school

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
2 students hit by 'slow-moving' vehicle near Isanti Intermediate School
They suffered "minor" injuries, police said.
Two students were hit by a "slow-moving" vehicle when they crossed the road near a school in Isanti. 

The incident happened at 7:21 a.m. near 8th Avenue Northeast and Heritage Boulevard, the Isanti Police Department said. That's just north of the Isanti Intermediate School, which serves students in grades 3-5.

Police said the students were hit by a vehicle that was turning and they walked to the ambulance to be transported for their "minor" injuries. 

"We are appreciative for our transportation staff who called 911, and first responders and administrators who responded immediately," the Cambridge-Isanti Schools website said. "Please assure students that the children will be OK."

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. It remains an active investigation.

