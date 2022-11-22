Skip to main content
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury

Police say there is no threat to the public.

An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. 

According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. 

Police found a juvenile who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, along with an uninjured juvenile passenger at the scene. Two suspects fled on foot before police arrived. 

The suspects are described as a Black males, one who was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back, gray pants, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern, and the other who was wearing a black puffer jacket with dark athletic pants with white stripes and white shoes. 

Immediately after the shooting an alert to shelter in place was sent to area residents, but police now say there is no threat to the public. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

