2 teens killed, 3 others injured in SUV crash near Minnesota-Iowa border

Two teenagers are dead and three are seriously hurt following a rollover crash in northern Iowa.

It happened Saturday night in Winneshiek County, which sits on the Minnesota-Iowa border. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), it was a single-vehicle crash involving a 2000 Ford Explorer.

The ISP's report says the vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road W-14 when it "lost control sideways," causing it to enter a ditch and roll three times before coming to rest "on all four tires."

Per KTTC, two of the vehicle's five occupants died at the scene, while the survivors were airlifted. There's no word yet on their current conditions, but ISP noted that they suffered "serious personal injuries."

None of the victims has been identified yet. The crash is now under investigation.