2 teens plead guilty to several Twin Cities carjackings and robberies

Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in connection to several carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities and are expected to serve more than seven years each in prison for their crimes.

Asa Huff-Jones, 17, of Brooklyn Park, who was 16 when he committed the offenses and was certified to stand trial as an adult, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Dec. 15 to four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. He is expected to serve his sentences concurrently, spending 86 months (more than seven years) in prison.

Raveyan Smith, 18, of Minneapolis, who was 17 when he committed the offenses was certified to stand trial as an adult, pleaded guilty on Dec. 15 to four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. He will be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2022, and is expected to serve his sentences concurrently, spending 93 months (7.75 years) in prison.

“Our office is committed to prosecuting carjacking cases submitted to us to the fullest extent of the law,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “We take these matters seriously, and are doing everything in our power to ensure those who commit violent felony offenses are punished for their infractions.”

Huff-Jones' crimes

Here's a breakdown of what Huff-Jones pleaded guilty to:

— Huff-Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a Dec. 4, 2020, carjacking on the 2500 block of Humboldt Avenue South in Minneapolis. According to charges, he approached a woman unloading her car from Christmas shopping, flashed a gun at her and yelled at her "aggressively," demanding she give him her wallet. He struck the victim with the gun, stole her wallet and her vehicle and fled the area.

He was sentenced to 86 months in prison for this crime.

— Huff-Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a Feb. 6 robbery on 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park. According to the charges, he arranged to meet a classmate, the victim, to sell an iPhone X. When the victim arrived at the designated meeting place, Huff-Jones made him get into a van. The victim felt a gun pressed into his back and Huff-Jones stole $340 from him, as well as his phone.

He was sentenced to 78 months in prison for this crime.

— Huff-Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a Dec. 10, 2020, incident near 4301 Oregon Ave. N in New Hope. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a "juvenile male," said he was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled beside him — his classmate, Huff-Jones, was in the passenger seat. Huff-Jones pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his "stuff," so the victim threw $5 into the car, which then sped off.

He was sentenced to 58 months in prison for this crime.

— Huff-Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a Feb. 15 carjacking near 3634 Thomas Ave. N in Minneapolis. According to charges, Huff-Jones was getting a ride home from a classmate and had him pick up a friend. The friend strangled the victim and Huff-Jones pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed the gun and then pistol-whipped him. The friends then stole the victim's car.

He was sentenced to 86 months in prison for this crime.

Smith's crimes

Here's a breakdown of what Smith pleaded guilty to:

— Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a Sept. 2 incident near 3100 28th Street East at about 8:20 a.m. According to the charges, Smith and an accomplice tried to open the car door of an Amazon delivery driver who was driving her own car. One of them pointed the gun at the victim and they stole her vehicle, purse, wallet and cellphone. It was among several robberies Smith was involved in that day in Minneapolis.

He is expected to be sentenced to 93 months in prison for this crime.

— Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a July 22 robbery on Fremont Avenue South in Minneapolis. According to the criminal complaint, Smith grabbed the arm of victim, who was walking by on her way to work, and pointed a gun at her. When the victim screamed for help, Smith stole her purse, laptop bag and lunch bag and drove off. Smith and two others used the victim's cards at Target on July 28.

He is expected to be sentenced to 48 months in prison for this crime.

— Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a July 23 incident on the 3000 block of Fremont Avenue South in Minneapolis. According to the charges, Smith and another man jumped out of a car and one of the men pointed a gun at the victim, robbing her of her cellphone and purse, and then fled in a nearby vehicle. They went to Target and made purchases with her bank card. The car they were in had previously been stolen in Plymouth.

He is expected to be sentenced to 58 months in prison.

— Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to a July 26 incident on the 2800 block of Pleasant Avenue South in Minneapolis. According to the charges, Smith and another person robbed a victim at gunpoint while she was sitting in a car in the driveway. Then they ordered her out of the car so he could take it but they fled in a sedan that was waiting nearby. Smith and two others used the victim's cards at Target.

He is expected to be sentenced to 78 months in prison.