2 teens suspected in 20 robberies arrested after police chase

They are suspects in 23 cases in three Twin Cities counties.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

Two teenagers from St. Paul suspected of at least 20 robberies in the Twin Cities metro have been arrested after a police chase Tuesday evening. 

The two suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were arrested in St. Paul after fleeing law enforcement on Jan. 18 in a stolen Audi, the St. Louis Park Police Department said in a news release Wednesday. The chase spanned numerous cities and lasted about 45 minutes, reports said

Investigators with the St. Louis Park Police Department (SLPPD) began searching for the pair after identifying them as suspects in a Jan. 15 robbery.

In that incident, the suspects threatened to shoot a woman, then took her car keys at 1:15 p.m. on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court South. They then fled in the victim's vehicle and a second vehicle that had previously been stolen in St. Louis Park earlier in the week, the release said. 

The SLPPD worked with 12 other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects and tied them to 23 other incidents across the Twin Cities. They include: 

  • First-degree aggravated robbery in St. Louis Park
  • Second-degree aggravated robbery in six cities: St. Louis Park, White Bear Lake, Roseville, Richfield, Brooklyn Center and Woodbury
  • 13 incidents of simple robbery in six places: six in St. Louis Park, two in Columbia Heights, as well as incidents in Plymouth, Roseville, Edina and Ramsey County
  • Attempted simple robbery in Eagan
  • Motor vehicle theft in St. Louis Park
  • Fleeing police in a motor vehicle in Ramsey County

On Jan. 18, SLPPD issued a probable cause arrest notice to law enforcement, stating the suspects were believed to be driving an Audi TT that was taken in a robbery from a woman on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park on Jan. 16. 

Law enforcement spotted the stolen Audi at about 6:18 p.m. on Jan. 18, at which point the suspects fled. When they were arrested on the 1700 block of Maryland Avenue East in St. Paul, they were found to be in possession of evidence connected to the aforementioned robberies, police said. 

The two suspects were booked into Hennepin County Jail after 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, jail records show. They have not yet been charged but the cases against them have been submitted to county attorneys in Hennepin, Washington and Ramsey counties.

Other incidents with connections to the two suspects in St. Louis Park and other cities are being investigated and could result in charges. 

Police said the 18-year-old suspect was charged in April 2021 with aggravated robbery with a firearm in St. Louis Park and he had multiple active arrest warrants, including second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, domestic assault and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Jail records show the 19-year-old suspect was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault in Minneapolis on Aug. 10, 2021, after charges say she assaulted her girlfriend. 

She was sentenced to a stay of adjudication, which means the charge would be dropped if she meets all the terms of her probation. Those terms include remaining law-abiding and attending all scheduled hearings. 

She has a probation violation hearing scheduled for Thursday morning, jail records show. She had previously failed to appear at a hearing in December, according to court documents. 

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

