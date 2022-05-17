Skip to main content
2 victims identified in double-fatal north Minneapolis shooting

A 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were identified as the people who died at the scene this past weekend.

The two men killed in a shooting in north Minneapolis Saturday have been identified. 

The Hennepin County Medical Center said 21-year-old Tayvon Jemell Williams died from "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso," and 51-year-old Mcconda Deion Robinson died from a "gunshot wound to the neck."

According to MPD, the gunfire broke out around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Bryant and West Broadway avenues.

Officers found two men shot at the scene, both later identified as Williams and Robinson. One of the victims was "immediately" determined to be dead, while the other was being treated for his injuries before he ultimately died at the scene as well. 

"Preliminary information indicates that the person or persons responsible for the shootings fled in a vehicle. At this time, there is no vehicle description available and no suspect information is available," MPD stated on Saturday.

These deaths represented the 33rd and 34th deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year. 

Bring Me The News reached out to the department for any updates on the investigation Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477, or online at CrimeStoppersMN.org

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

