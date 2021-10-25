2 women die from injuries suffered in October 19 Hopkins crash

An injury crash in Hopkins Oct. 19 became a fatal crash when two women died two days later.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the deaths, identifying the victims as Margaret E. Wollerman, 85, and Cecelia A. Timm, 89. Both women died of blunt force injuries on Oct. 21. They had been taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Wollerman and Timm were passengers in a vehicle that was involved in a crash at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Excelsior Boulevard on Oct. 19.

According to the Star Tribune, police are investigating and will turn over evidence to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for possible charges. No arrests have been made.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Hopkins police for more information.