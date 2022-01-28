Skip to main content
2 women found dead in Crystal home, police investigating

Authorities investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Crystal Police Department, Facebook

Two women were found dead inside a home in Crystal Thursday night, and police are investigating it as a murder-suicide. 

The Crystal Police Department in a news release said someone called 911 to report two people dead inside a home on the 5100 block of 49th Avenue North. 

Officers arrived to find two women, ages 62 and 73, dead inside the home. 

Investigators continue to gather information about what happened but do not believe this incident was random, noting they're initially investigating it as a murder-suicide and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Police are not currently looking for any suspects. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crystal PD's tipline at 763-531-1020.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

