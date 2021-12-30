2 women hospitalized after separate robbery attempts in St. Paul

Two women, both in their 80s, were hospitalized during violent robbery attempts at St. Paul stores just before Christmas.

The incidents took place one day apart — the first around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, at the Aldi's on the 2400 block of 7th Street West; the second at the Walgreens on the 1100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West, just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 23.

In both incidents, the victim had to be hospitalized with serious head injuries, the St. Paul Police Department said.

Police are investigating both, and posted security camera images and a short video (see it below) of the Walgreen's incident to its Facebook page, appealing to the public for help identifying the would-be thief and writing: "We want to help get [the victim] justice."

The department has not announced any arrests as of Thursday morning.

Here's what police say happened in each incident:

Suspect pushes victim to ground in Walgreen's robbery

An 85-year-old woman told police she had just exited the Aldi's store on Dec. 22 and was loading groceries into her car when a man came up, grabbed her purse and tried to run off. The woman initially took off after him, but the suspect pushed her to the ground.

She hit her head on the pavement and the suspect got away.

The woman was then taken to the hospital by St. Paul Fire medics, with authorities saying she suffered head injuries.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Victim suffers brain bleed in attempted robbery

An 81-year-old woman was walking into the Walgreen's on Dec. 23 when a man ran up behind her and grabbed her purse — you can see the moment in the video above. As he attempted to pull it out of the woman's hands, she fell to the ground and hit her head, resulting in "significant injuries" including a brain bleed.

One image of the Walgreen's attempted robbery suspect. St. Paul Police Department

The woman clung to her purse the whole time, however, and the suspect fled empty handed.

"She did experience complications due to the attack. And she did miss Christmas with her family," police wrote on Facebook.

SPPD also provided a description of the suspect, along with the short video clip and a couple of photos. A mask obscures the man's face, but he is wearing "distinct" jeans with pre-cut holes in the knee area, a black hooded jacket, and brown shoes "that are possibly slippers."

Anyone who might recognize the suspect is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.