2 women stabbed during parking lot brawl in St. Cloud

Police are searching for another woman in connection with the attack.

St. Cloud Police Department

Two women were stabbed by another woman during a parking lot fight in St. Cloud, according to police.

St. Cloud PD issued a press release stating that officers were called to a parking lot at 5th Avenue and 1st Street South due to a fight "involving multiple people" at around 1:40 p.m.

During the fight, two women identified as Tiesha Moore, 36, and Maliyah Glenn, 19, were allegedly stabbed by a 44-year-old woman, identified as Maritza Lockett.

Search efforts are underway to find Lockett, who was in 2017 convicted of 2nd-degree assault after she stabbed a man in the shoulder.

Moore suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and police say she has been cited for disorderly conduct for her alleged involvement in the fight.

Glenn suffered minor injuries and after treatment was also cited for disorderly conduct.

A 27-year-old woman was also cited for her role in the fight.

