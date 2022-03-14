Skip to main content
2-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

Little has been shared about how the child was shot.

A 2-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot in Minneapolis early Monday morning. 

Minneapolis police officers responded to the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue at about 4:36 a.m. Monday, where they found the boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. 

The child was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said. 

Police believe the child was staying with a family member when he was shot.

"Officers were provided with limited information as to how the gunshot wound occurred," police said. But they believe he was staying with a family member who is not a parent when he was shot. 

No other details have been shared and no arrests have been made.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

