2-year-old California girl hurt in crash in southern MN

2-year-old California girl hurt in crash in southern Minnesota

Another passenger was also injured.

Minnesota State Patrol

A 2-year-old girl from California was hurt in a crash on a wintry road in southern Minnesota Monday morning. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's report, a 42-year-old man was driving a Toyota Tundra pulling a trailer westbound on Highway 60 when he went off the road and rolled in the median at about 10:08 a.m. 

"Two passengers were transported to the hospital as a precaution," the State Patrol said, including a 2-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman, both from Boulvard, California.

Each suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver — from El Cajon, California — also suffered non-life-threatening injuries but wasn't taken to the hospital. 

The road was snowy/icy at the time, the State Patrol said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

