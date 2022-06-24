Skip to main content
2-year-old killed in crash on County Road 81 in Maple Grove

2-year-old killed in crash on County Road 81 in Maple Grove

The crash occurred Thursday evening on County Road 81.

The crash occurred Thursday evening on County Road 81.

A 2-year-old child is dead after a crash in Maple Grove Thursday evening.

According to the Maple Grove Police Department, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the 16000 block of County Road 81 just before 5:30 p.m.

A toddler injured in the crash was later declared dead at a Maple Grove Hospital. The toddler's identity has not yet been released.

One of the drivers, identified as a 31-year-old woman, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver was uninjured and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to MGPD.

Parts of County Road 81 were closed following the crash but have since reopened.

