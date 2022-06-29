Skip to main content
2-year-old who died in Maple Grove crash identified

The crash happened last Thursday on County Road 81 in Maple Grove.

A 2-year-old child killed in a crash last week in Maple Grove has been identified. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the toddler as Razak Rahim Kallo, from Brooklyn Park. The child died from "multiple blunt force injuries." 

Police in Maple Grove said at the time, just before 5:30 p.m., officers went to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the 16000 block of County Road 81. The toddler died at a Maple Grove hospital.

One of the drivers, identified as a 31-year-old woman, was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The second driver involved was uninjured and has been cooperating with the investigation.

A police spokesperson provided the following statement to Bring Me The News on Tuesday:

"We are still working closely with the Minnesota State Patrol and the Medical Examiner’s office on this open active fatal car crash investigation. I do not have any additional updates that I am able to provide at this time. All parties involved are cooperating with law enforcement and this was truly a tragic event.

"Thank you for your patience."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

