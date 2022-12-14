2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Skip to main content
Police say they do not believe the incident was a random act.

Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level. 

The victims have been identified as David B. Johnson, 18, and Elijah M. Payne, 21. 

"This is disgusting," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter reacted to the incident on Twitter on Tuesday. "Our city, our community and certainly our police officers are united in our rejection of this violence, and our resolve to keep guns out of the wrong hands. Clearly we have more to do; stay tuned." 

The Metro Transit Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the double-homicide. 

"Metro Transit police routinely patrol these facilities and the surrounding boarding areas and will continue to do so," the agency stated Tuesday. "The building is equipped with multiple security cameras, which will aid in the ongoing investigation." 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Transit Police TipLine at 612-349-7222. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

