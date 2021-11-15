20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the United States are in Minnesota
Publish date:

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the United States are in Minnesota

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 with the highest infection rates in the entire country.
Author:

Credit: The National Guard via Flickr

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

There is no worse place to be in the country right now than Minnesota when it comes to high levels of COVID-19 transmission. 

Joining WCCO Radio's Paul Douglas Monday morning, renowned University of Minnesota epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm said Minnesota is currently in a "very dark" place in regards to the pandemic. 

"Right now in Minnesota we happen to be, unfortunately, in the worst place to be in the country right now. We have the highest incidence of COVID of any state in the country right now," Osterholm said. 

"Sixty-seven cases per 100,000 population today here. New Mexico's at 65, Colorado's at 62. So while they have gotten more attention, the situation in Minnesota right now is actually very dark, with regard to COVID." 

Osterholm's comments line up closely with the latest national report (from Nov. 14) from the New York Times, which has Minnesota leading the nation at 67 cases per 100,000 people. New Mexico is second worst at 64 per 100,000. 

Minnesota's case rate per 100,000 has more than doubled in the past two weeks, increasing by 54%. The hottest spots in Minnesota, based on the New York Times' case count per 100,000 people, are Wadena, Dodge, Mille Lacs and Kanabec counties. 

Those four aforementioned counties are ranked among the 10 highest county case rates in the country. Of the 100 highest county case rates nationally, 20 are from Minnesota, per the New York Times. 

  • 3. Wadena: 164 cases per 100,000 
  • 8. Dodge: 126 cases 
  • 9. Mille Lacs: 126 cases
  • 10. Goodhue: 124 cases
  • 16. Kanabec: 116 cases 
  • 22. Douglas: 112 cases 
  • 27. Itasca: 106 cases
  • 30. Pope: 105 cases 
  • 41. Hubbard: 99 cases
  • 44. Todd: 98 cases 
  • 45. Beltrami: 97 cases 
  • 50. Benton: 95 cases
  • 61. Wright: 91 cases 
  • 64. Kandiyohi: 91 cases 
  • 65. Meeker: 90 cases 
  • 68. Sherburne: 90 cases 
  • 70. Clay: 90 cases 
  • 71. Isanti: 89 cases 
  • 84. Morrison: 87 cases 
  • 97. Otter Tail: 85 cases

The majority of the counties listed above are among the counties with the lowest vaccination rates (based on residents having at least one dose) in the state.

Here's where the 20 counties with the worst COVID rates right now currently rank in Minnesota in terms of their total vaccination rate (includes ineligible under 5s) out of 87 counties.

  • Wadena - 85th out of 87 counties (43.2% vaccinated)
  • Dodge - 23rd (58.9% vaccinated)
  • Mille Lacs - 84th (45% vaccinated)
  • Goodhue - 15th (61.9% vaccinated)
  • Kanabec - 83rd (45% vaccinated)
  • Douglas - 33rd (55.8% vaccinated)
  • Itasca - 38th (54.9% vaccinated)
  • Pope - 53rd (53.7% vaccinated)
  • Hubbard - 59th (52.6% vaccinated)
  • Todd - 86th (42.3% vaccinated)
  • Beltrami - 35th (55.2% vaccinated)
  • Benton - 78th (47.9% vaccinated)
  • Wright - 54th (53.6% vaccinated)
  • Kandiyohi - 61st (52.1% vaccinated)
  • Meeker - 79th (46.8% vaccinated)
  • Sherburne - 77th (48.8% vaccinated)
  • Clay - 43rd (54.4% vaccinated)
  • Isanti - 80th (46.2% vaccinated)
  • Morrison - 82nd (45.2% vaccinated)
  • Otter Tail - 51st (53.8% vaccinated)

Nine of the 11 counties with the lowest vaccination rates are on the list of the 100 highest county case rates in the entire country. None of the 14 Minnesota counties with the highest vaccination rates (which includes the whole 7-county Twin Cities) are on that list.

"This is a challenge. We still have large segments of the Minnesota population, for example, that are unvaccinated. We have counties in the 40% level of vaccination. We still have a lot of kids that have not been vaccinated," Osterholm continued, "so there's still a tremendous amount of human wood out there for this coronavirus forest fire to burn."

Breakthrough cases are happening, though Osterholm notes that while vaccinated people can still get COVID, they are "much less like to become seriously ill and die than those who are unvaccinated."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Osterholm also notes that someone who has previously had COVID-19 is less likely to get infected again compared to an unvaccinated person who has never had COVID due to the level of natural immunity they have acquired.

However, recent CDC study found that being vaccinated provides more robust and consistent protection against infection than relying on natural immunity from a past infection, and is urging all eligible Americans who have not had their shots to get vaccinated, even if they've had COVID before.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are 6 times more likely to become infected with coronavirus and 12 times more likely to die than vaccinated individuals. 

The Minnesota Department of Health says that based on Minnesota data, the unvaccinated are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and 19 times more likely to die than the vaccinated. 

"If you are unvaccinated or you have not had natural infection and then therefore developed immunity from that, this virus will eventually find you," Osterholm warned. "It will find you. You can't run the game clock out on this. And unfortunately today we have our ICUs in the state ... filled with people with regret who wish they had gotten vaccinated, who are now literally in a life-threatening situation."

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Highest county case rates in Minnesota remain in rural areas

Just one of the seven metro counties have a case rate above 30.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

School students raising hands.
MN Coronavirus

Aug. 20 updated COVID-19 county infection rates for MN schools

Learning models are determined by infection rates in counties school districts are in.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties

The highest case rates remain in greater Minnesota.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

County infection rates rise almost everywhere in latest COVID report

74 of 87 Minnesota counties saw infection rates increase in the latest report, which is delayed.

School students raising hands.
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: October 1 updated county infection rates for schools to follow

County infection rates are increasing statewide.

Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 12.26.54 PM
MN Coronavirus

County COVID rates still spiking in greater MN, growth slower in Twin Cities

The data shows that case rates are rising almost everywhere, but not so much in the metro.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Updated county COVID-19 case rates for school districts to follow

There are no counties in the distance learning for all students category.