Skip to main content
20-year-old Air Force airman from Minnesota killed in Florida crash

20-year-old Air Force airman from Minnesota killed in Florida crash

Ethan Lilleberg, originally from Atwater, Minnesota, was 20 years old.

Facebook

Ethan Lilleberg, originally from Atwater, Minnesota, was 20 years old.

Airman 1st Class Ethan Lilleberg Ethan Lilleberg, an Air Traffic Controller apprentice of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron, died in a car crash in Pensacola, Florida on March 3. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Lilleberg, a 20-year-old Minnesota native, was a passenger in a Ford F150 that was being driven by a 19-year-old. They were traveling northbound on Highway 29 when the driver turned to go left onto Highway 97 and the truck was struck on the passenger side by a southbound semi.

Lillegberg, originally from Atwater, Minnesota, was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where he died from his injuries. 

“Ethan was a deeply loved member of the Wizard family,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Hardwick, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron commander. “He was a bright and funny person, known as the preeminent jokester, who lit up every room he entered. You can’t replace the joy Ethan brought to our organization. He will be profoundly missed. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Lilleberg was active duty U.S. Air Force and had been stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Cloivs, New Mexico. His mother, Jeanne Lilleberg, announced on Facebook that he was in Florida for a weekend wedding. 

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life within our Air Commando family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with Ethan’s family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. Our focus now is to take care of Ethan’s family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected by his loss are supported during this difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation. 

Next Up

Sauce Gardner
MN Vikings

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Vikings have been connected to pass rushers and cornerbacks and they made a strong impression at the NFL Combine.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

Eric Sugarman, Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings part ways with trainer Eric Sugarman; ex-player rips him

Ifeadi Odenigbo said Sugarman "was not a good man."

fire
MN News

Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

sports betting app USATSI_12006753_168397563_lowres
MN News

5 key elements in the new MN sports gambling proposal

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

gsankary minneapolis skyline winter flickr
Minnesota Life

Meeting planners were asked to describe Mpls: 1 word stood out

The survey was done by a travel and tourism marketing agency.

Nate Triplett
MN Vikings

Ex-Gophers, Vikings linebacker Nate Triplett battling cancer

Chad Greenway launched a GoFundMe, saying Triplett has battled cancer for the past year.

275271372_5267737386570289_3386485320862022366_n
MN News

Killer tornado in Iowa rated EF-4 with 170 mph winds

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado.

police lights
MN News

Brooklyn Park: Suspect shot at motorist in apparent road rage incident

The victim honked at the motorist for running a red light.

gordy's hi-hat
MN Food & Drink

Sign of spring: Gordy's Hi-Hat announces reopening date

The iconic burger joint will reopen later this month.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scrutiny over GOP candidate's 'help from Mr. Putin' comment

He's facing scrutiny from another Republican candidate and some Democrats.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

27-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul fatal shooting

The victim's father said he has "lost another son to gun violence."

Related

Austin Grosman
MN News

20-year-old fatally struck after wrong-way crash on I-35 is identified

The 20-year-old Mankato man allegedly ran into oncoming traffic after causing a wrong-way crash in Burnsville.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

Kailey James
MN News

16-year-old girl killed in central Minnesota crash

Kailey James is described as a "hard worker and tremendously dedicated to her education."

pujari family
MN News

Charges: Blaine man was impaired, caused crash that killed 2-year-old

The 55-year-old is facing numerous felony charges.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 7.28.15 AM
MN News

Wrong-way driver crashes, runs from vehicle, is killed on I-35

He crashed going the wrong way on I-35 in Burnsville, then ran and was struck by multiple vehicles.

Dakota County Sheriff's Office Dive Team
MN News

Body of 20-year-old recovered from lake in Burnsville

The victim was reported missing around 7:30 p.m.

Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 1.29.21 PM
MN News

Former MN businessman dies in plane that crashed into SUV in Florida

Three people, including a 4-year-old boy in the SUV, were killed in the plane crash.

Screen Shot 2021-04-24 at 8.21.50 PM
MN News

Charges: Man killed Minneapolis 19-year-old and fled to Ohio

The 23-year-old man arrested in Ohio will be extradited to Minnesota.