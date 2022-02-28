Tributes to Augsburg student, 20, killed in southern MN home explosion

Skip to main content
Tributes to Augsburg student Kailey Mach, 20, killed in southern MN home explosion

Mach, who is originally from Montgomery, Minnesota, died in the explosion Saturday night.

Kailey Mach, Facebook

Family and friends are remembering Kailey Mach, the 20-year-old Augsburg student killed in a home explosion over the weekend.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters put out a fire at a home in Lexington Township, Le Sueur County. In the home’s basement, they found the body of a young woman, who was house sitting for the owners.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Mach, from Montgomery, Minn., has been identified as the victim of the explosion. 

"Our hearts are shattered and mine is still numb in shock," her mother, Vicki Bettin Mach, wrote on Facebook, adding: "You were an angel here on earth to us and we will never be the same."

Her uncle, Tim Siebsen, told KARE 11 that Mach was studying at Augsburg University in Minneapolis with hopes of becoming a teacher. He said that as well as studying, she also worked at Tri-City United Schools in Montgomery.

Mach’s friend Shelby also told WCCO about her ambitions to make a difference through teaching.

“She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation,” she said.

“She didn’t care if she was having a bad day, if you told her you were upset she wouldn’t rest until she got you to smile.”

According to Mach’s Facebook page, she participated in the Kolacky Days pageant in Montgomery in 2018, where she won Miss Congeniality. 

