20-year-old fatally struck after wrong-way crash on I-35 is identified

The 20-year-old Mankato man allegedly ran into oncoming traffic after causing a wrong-way crash in Burnsville.

The man who was killed when he was struck by multiple vehicles after allegedly running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 in Burnsville has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified him Sunday as Austin J. Grosam, 20, of Mankato.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Grosam was driving a Ford Fusion southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 when he crashed head-on with a Lexus near Crystal Lake Road at approximately 2:47 a.m. Saturday.

Grosam then ran from the crash scene onto the southbound lanes of I-35, at which point he was fatally struck by a semi-truck, Honda CR-V and a Jeep Renegade, the State Patrol said.

The 27-year-old Burnsville man behind the wheel of the Lexus that was struck head-on suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition is unknown.

The drivers of the three vehicles that struck Grosam were not injured.

A GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs describes Grosam as a "loving and caring young man" who "loved to make others laugh."