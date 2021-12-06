Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm in northern Minnesota
Updated:
Original:

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm in northern Minnesota

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.
Author:

Pixabay

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

A 20-year-old man died in a crash when the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in lost control during Sunday's winter storm in northern Minnesota. 

According to the State Patrol, the 20-year-old from Park Rapids was a passenger a Kia Rio being driven by a 19-year-old woman from Park Rapids. They were southbound on Highway 71 in Hines Township in Beltrami County when the driver "lost control and went sideways into oncoming traffic" and collided with a southbound Ford F250. 

The crash happened on Hwy. 71 near Sprucewood Lane NE at approximately 5:55 p.m. That location is a few miles southwest of Blackduck, or about 10 miles northeast of Bemidji. 

Road conditions are described in the State Patrol crash report as "snow/ice." A snowfall report from the National Weather Service says 14 inches of snow fell in Bemidji during the snowstorm. 

The 20-year-old passenger's name has not yet been released. 

The 19-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for treatment. The driver of the Ford F250 was not injured. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement'slatest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
MN News

Snowmobiler goes through the ice on lake near Duluth

Ice thickness varies greatly throughout Minnesota right now.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell during the weekend winter winter storm

The Highway 2 corridor in north-central Minnesota was the bullseye.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Roof collapses on 3 firefighters in south Minneapolis

The fire happened at a residence east of Lake Nokomis on Sunday.

Joleigha Johnson
MN News

42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1

She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.

Tony Oliva
MN Twins

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are finally heading to Cooperstown

The Twins legends were elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Tanner Morgan
MN Vikings

Report: Gophers to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Gophers will reportedly head to Phoenix to take on West Virginia.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Winless Lions beat Vikings on final play of game

Adam Thielen also left early with an ankle injury

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 7-0 on Willis' late 3-pointer

The Gophers earned back-to-back road victories for the first time since January 2017.

Anime NYC convention
MN News

Report: Minnesota's first Omicron case linked to 15 COVID infections at NYC anime convention

The Minnesota patient was in New York with 30 friends last month.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Related

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

State Patrol: Fatal crash on icy highway in central Minnesota

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in Todd County.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

State Patrol: Icy patch factors in fatal crash in Stearns County

A 67-year-old driver was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Pedestrian walking on Highway 169 hit and killed

The man was fatally struck around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

Chaska man killed in crash that shutdown Hwy. 212 Monday

Roads were covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 25, crashes into stoplight in Bemidji and dies

Preliminary figures show there have been 379 deaths on Minnesota roads this year.

Betty and Dakota Smith
MN News

Support for family after mother, son killed in crash on icy MN highway

The 32-year-old mother leaves behind three other children, two of whom who were also injured in the crash.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

Girl, 16, killed in crash with semi on icy Minnesota road

The crash happened in Dodge County around 8 a.m. Wednesday.