20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

A 20-year-old man died in a crash when the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in lost control during Sunday's winter storm in northern Minnesota.

According to the State Patrol, the 20-year-old from Park Rapids was a passenger a Kia Rio being driven by a 19-year-old woman from Park Rapids. They were southbound on Highway 71 in Hines Township in Beltrami County when the driver "lost control and went sideways into oncoming traffic" and collided with a southbound Ford F250.

The crash happened on Hwy. 71 near Sprucewood Lane NE at approximately 5:55 p.m. That location is a few miles southwest of Blackduck, or about 10 miles northeast of Bemidji.

Road conditions are described in the State Patrol crash report as "snow/ice." A snowfall report from the National Weather Service says 14 inches of snow fell in Bemidji during the snowstorm.

The 20-year-old passenger's name has not yet been released.

The 19-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for treatment. The driver of the Ford F250 was not injured.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement'slatest version of events, and may be subject to change.