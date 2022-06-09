20-year-old Mounds View motorcyclist dies in crash

Skip to main content
20-year-old Mounds View motorcyclist killed in crash in the south metro

He was involved in a collision with a car on Highway 13.

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

A 20-year-old Mounds View man died in a crash in the southern Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Quinn Jeffrey Milles was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on Highway 13 in Savage at about 1:30 p.m. when he collided with a Toyota Avalon car that was being driven southbound on the highway by an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman. 

The collision happened at the intersection to West 128th Street ,though the State Patrol crash report does not explain what caused the collision. 

Milles was wearing a helmet, the State Patrol reported. 

The 82-year-old motorist was not injured. 

