20-year-old trespassing suspect punches cop in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police Department

A 20-year-old St. Cloud man has been arrested after he punched a cop and ran.

The incident unfolded just after 8 p.m. when an officer found a man trespassing at a business on the 1000 block of 9th Ave. S., and when more police arrived the man was told that he was under arrest for trespassing. 

But police say the 20-year-old punched a cop and ran, with the cop suffering "minor injuries" from the punch. 

The suspet was arrested the next day on the 1000 block of 5th Ave. S.

He is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on pending charges of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, fleeing on foot and trespassing. 

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until formal charges are filed. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

